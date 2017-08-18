KENS
Two killed in overnight shootout on Babcock Road

Eyewitness News Reporter Marvin Hurst shows us more.

Marvin Hurst, KENS 8:30 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were killed after an overnight shoot out on the city's northwest side.

Family members at the scene identified one of the victims as 36-year-old Joshua Robinson. 

Police said an argument started after one of the men showed up to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Babcock Road and allegedly slapped the mother of his 9-month-old son.

Witnesses said he reportedly came back shortly after 3 a.m. Friday and an argument erupted. 

The two men reportedly began shooting at each other until it ended fatally.

The other victim has not been identified.

