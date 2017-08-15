Two houses catch fire in far west-side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Seventeen fire units were called to a far west-side neighborhood Tuesday morning after two houses caught on fire.
Officials said ESD 5 Fire and Rescue, District 2 VFD, Lytle, Somerset and Grey Forest all responded to the fire in 11800 block of Luckey Vista.
As of right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.
All occupants are accounted for and no injuries were reported.
