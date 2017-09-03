Two hospitalized after car flips into southeast-side creek

SAN ANTONIO - Two people in a car flipped over into a creek and nearly got trapped under water.

The accident happened around 10:30 Saturday night, in front of the Mission Trail Baptist Hospital on Research Plaza on the city’s southeast side.

Police said a driver of a Chevy Camaro was speeding and lost control. The car then flipped over and water started to fill the vehicle.

The driver of the Camaro was rescued and police said the passenger was able to get out on her own.

Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver was in critical condition.

