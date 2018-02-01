Two chances to see 'Coco' for free in San Antonio

Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) and his loyal dog Dante cross over into the Land of the Dead via a bridge made of marigold petals in 'Coco.' (Photo: Pixar)

SAN ANTONIO - You will soon have two chances to see the beloved movie, "Coco", for free.

The first chance is March 2 at Crockett Park. The movie will be shown outdoors and organized by Slab Cinema. According Slab Cinema's Facebook page, San Antonio College mariachis will play starting at 7:00 p.m and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

The other chance is June 5, as part of the Movies by Moonlight series sponsored by the City of San Antonio. That will be in Travis Park. No time has yet been set for that.

Click here for a full schedule of upcoming Slab Cinema events.

