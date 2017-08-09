Two cases of Legionnaires ' disease confirmed at Fort Sam Houston

Fort Sam Houston (Photo: KENS 5)

SAN ANTONIO - At least two cases of Legionnaires' disease have been confirmed, according to an official with Fort Sam Houston.

It is unknown where the two patients contracted the disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems like showers and faucets.

After it grows and multiplies in a building water system, that contaminated water then has to spread in droplets small enough for people to breathe in. The CDC listed symptoms including fever, cough, chills, or muscle aches.

The people at increased risk of getting sick, according to the CDC, are:

People 50 years or older

Current or former smokers

People with a chronic lung disease (like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or emphysema)

People with weak immune systems or who take drugs that weaken the immune system (like after a transplant operation or chemotherapy)

People with cancer

People with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they are made available.

