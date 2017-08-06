Two Boy Scouts killed in East Texas boating accident

The Boy Scouts of America get one step closer to ending the 105-year ban on openly gay troop leaders. (Photo: KENS 5)

MARION COUNTY, TEXAS - A Boy Scout outing turned fatal when a sailboat collided with a transmission powerline on Lake O’the Pines reservoir on Saturday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said the three boys, of Hallsville, Texas, were on a Catamaran sailboat.

Investigators arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday to find the boat on fire.

Two of the boys were killed after investigators believe they were electrocuted.

One, age 16, was found a short distance away in the water. The other deceased victim, age 18, was found on the boat.

Both reportedly suffered severe injuries.

The lone survivor, age 11, was found unresponsive on the boat but was given CPR by good Samaritans. He was transported to a nearby hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Texas Game Wardens said the trio all had on lifejackets.

The accident is under investigation by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Statewide Boating Accident Reconstruction and Mapping Team.

