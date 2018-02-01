Pre-K 4 SA has enrolled 1500 children for the upcoming school year. Right now, 700 children are on a waiting list. (Photo: KENS 5)

SAN ANTONIO - The city-funded Pre-K for SA program is now open for enrollment.

The program provides a full-day pre-kindergarten program for 4-year-olds in San Antonio that qualify.

They have four different campuses around San Antonio, with one teacher for every 10 students. Locations are as follows:

North Education Center

3635 Medical Drive

San Antonio, TX 78229

Phone: 210.206.2800

Fax: 210.206.2815

East Education Center

5230 Eisenhauer Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78218

Phone: 210.206.2850

Fax: 210.206.2856

South Education Center

7031 S. New Braunfels

San Antonio, TX 78223

Phone: 210.206.2700

Fax: 210.206.2713

West Education Center

1235 Enrique M. Barrera Memorial Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78227

Phone: 210.206.2900

Fax: 210.206.2907

They also provide busing.

For families that don't qualify for the tuition-free program, there are 'affordable' tuition rates available.

To see if you qualify, click here.

To apply for enrollment, click here.

For more information contact 210-206-7735 or email prek4saenrollment@sanantonio.gov

