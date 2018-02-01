SAN ANTONIO - The city-funded Pre-K for SA program is now open for enrollment.
The program provides a full-day pre-kindergarten program for 4-year-olds in San Antonio that qualify.
They have four different campuses around San Antonio, with one teacher for every 10 students. Locations are as follows:
North Education Center
3635 Medical Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Phone: 210.206.2800
Fax: 210.206.2815
East Education Center
5230 Eisenhauer Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78218
Phone: 210.206.2850
Fax: 210.206.2856
South Education Center
7031 S. New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Phone: 210.206.2700
Fax: 210.206.2713
West Education Center
1235 Enrique M. Barrera Memorial Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78227
Phone: 210.206.2900
Fax: 210.206.2907
They also provide busing.
For families that don't qualify for the tuition-free program, there are 'affordable' tuition rates available.
To see if you qualify, click here.
To apply for enrollment, click here.
For more information contact 210-206-7735 or email prek4saenrollment@sanantonio.gov
