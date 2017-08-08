Tucker's Kozy Korner 'closed until further notice'

Tucker's Kozy Korner, a long-standing bar and hopping brunch spot near downtown San Antonio announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors.

The announcement came in a short tweet just before 5 p.m., "Closed until further notice."

Closed until further notice. — Tucker's Kozy Korner (@TuckersSA) August 8, 2017

Tucker's may best be known for its 'Gospel Brunch' which featured a Bloody Mary bar, (formerly bottomless) mimosas, and delicious fried chicken, all enjoyed along with a live soul set from a local DJ.

The east downtown bar has been in business since 1948 and is an institution of San Antonio nightlife and culture with a fusion of live music and delicious classic cocktails and south soul cuisine.

The bar's owners told KENS 5 in a phone call that the brunch would be moving locations to Cullum's Attagirl, a cozy fried chicken joint and ice house tucked behind the busy St. Mary's strip.

It was not clear if Tucker's owners would be opening their doors again in the future, but we sure hope they do.