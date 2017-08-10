Train strikes 18-wheeler in Atascosa County, witnesses say

According to witnesses, a train reportedly struck an 18-wheeler in Atascosa County.

Video sent in by a KENS 5 eyewitness shows the trailer pushed into a ditch along the tracks after it was struck.

The collision happened near Macdona-Lacoste Road and Montgomery Road.

Witnesses say that the driver of the 18-wheeler is ok.

Local officials are at the scene investigating but have not issued any statements about the incident yet.

This is a breaking news story. For more, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2017 KENS-TV