Train derails on southwest side, hundreds without power

SAN ANTONIO - A train derailed on the city's southwest side early Friday morning, leaving hundreds without electricity.

Union Pacific Railroad reported 10 railcars came off the tracks near Briggs Avenue and Quintana Road.

The mishap reportedly left a number of people in the area without power. CPS Energy is reporting a total of 510 customers affected.

The San Antonio Fire Department said 'minor damage' to an electrical line resulted from the crash.

Union Pacific reported that one of the derailed units rammed into a utility pole.

The train was reportedly transporting Toyota vehicles.

No one was injured and no hazardous materials were reported at the scene.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

