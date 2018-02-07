Toss less trash and pay less cash

Save big by thinking small: that is the reasoning behind a campaign by the City of San Antonio to encourage citizens to save money and the environment.

A new marketing effort started with an commercial that aired on Super Bowl Sunday. The animated ad explains how everyone can save money by throwing away less trash and recycling more.

The city offers three different sizes of trash carts and a ‘pay as you throw’ option.

Big families who generate a large amount of trash probably need the full-sized, 96-gallon cart. The rate for the biggest cart is $22.44 per month. The fee is collected on CPS Energy bills.

The capacity of the medium-sized cart is 64 gallons and that fee is $19.69 per month.

For small households that don’t generate much waste, the smallest cart is a dainty 48 gallons and that monthly rate is $17.69.

Solid Waste managers said in addition to being less expensive, the smallest cart is much easier to manage for senior citizens and those with physical challenges.

From largest to smallest, the price difference on the monthly charge between carts is $4.75.

To make the right match, all homeowners have to do is dial the city’s 3-1-1 help line and request their favorite option.

Solid Waste managers said before a decision is made, they encourage everyone to take the ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ challenge for a month to see if family members can generate less waste. In addition to the immediate savings for individual customers, there are added benefits in sending less waste to the landfill.

You can see the new commercial here.

You may also be interested in visiting the website of the Solid Waste Management department or reading more details on the price reduction option.

