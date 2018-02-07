Tim Duncan endorses Nico LaHood for DA in new video

Photo: Nico LaHood Campaign

For a new video in Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood’s bid for reelection, Spurs legend Tim Duncan voiced his support.

Duncan begins by saying that he and LaHood have grown up together over the past 20 years as friends in San Antonio.

The video continues with footage of LaHood shirtless and working out in a boxing gym. “I think that Nico LaHood is a fighter in every respect of the word,” Duncan said as the clip plays. “He’s confident, strong and he knows what he believes in.”

Duncan endorsed LaHood in 2014 when LaHood was running for the DA role. Duncan said that after seeing LaHood in office since 2015, he remains convinced.

LaHood shared the video on his Facebook page, thanking Duncan and noting that the former NBA star “does not like to overly involve himself in the public eye and especially politics.”

LaHood faces Joe Gonzalez in the Democratic primary race for district attorney. The primary election is about a month away, on March 6.

You can watch the video below, or by clicking here.

"Without A Doubt Nico's the Person I Want In Office" from Nico LaHood Campaign on Vimeo.

