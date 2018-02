SAN ANTONIO - Anyone with a valid college I.D can get into the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for free on Thursdays.

Those with a military I.D can get into the rodeo for free on any day.

On Fridays, admission into rodeo grounds is only $1.

On Tuesdays, people over 65 can enter the rodeo for free.

