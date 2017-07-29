Three dead, one hospitalized after being struck by pickup

LYTLE, Texas - Three people are dead and another is fighting for their life after a car crash early Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 in Lytle.

Police said a man had left Southside Bar and Grill on his motorcycle when he fell off his bike on the frontage road. Three people ran to help him and all four ended up getting hit by a pick-up truck.

The driver of the motorcycle and two others died. One man is in a San Antonio hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police said the driver of the truck did stop to help. He has not faced any charges as of yet.

3 dead near Lytle. DPS says motorcycle rider and two men hit by truck. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/BZtP5WAjM0 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 29, 2017

