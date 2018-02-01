Things we found on Facebook Marketplace that are so San Antonio

These items are the definition of San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO - Facebook Marketplace is the one-stop shop for locals looking for a bargain and a great way for regular folks to advertise services and make some extra cash.

Check out these items we found that are SO San Antonio!

Can’t get mom to whip you up a batch of menudo? Get the next best thing from Facebook Marketplace for just $10. (See posting)

(Screengrab via Facebook)

Skip the time-consuming step of making your cascarones this year for Fiesta and get a tray of these for just $3! (See posting)

Who doesn’t need an extra $15 to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q? (See posting)

This Spurs onesie would pair great with your favorite jeans! (See posting)

They’re going fast folks! These replica championship rings are going for $25 a pop. (See posting)

Tamale season doesn’t have to come to an end! Facebook Marketplace have got you covered! (See posting)

These tissue box covers are perfect for the Cowboys fan in your life. (See posting)

Spice up your look with some temporary volume lash extensions! (See posting)

Craving some manzana con chamoy y chile? Get the real deal for $5 bucks! (See posting)

Want some new boots for the rodeo this year but don’t have $200 to blow? Get these for $35! (See postings)

Fiesta is almost here! You can never have too much medals! (See posting)

Homemade flour tortillas are just good for the soul. (See posting)

Spurs charm bracelet for $15? Not bad! (See posting)

This Whataburger cup Fiesta medal is a must have! It already sold out!

