Thieves hold woman hostage, force her boyfriend to empty money safe

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man and his girlfriend are held hostage by thieves, but the story doesn't end there.

Just before 12:30 Monday morning, the manager of a La Fiesta came home to his apartment in the 3600 block of Callahan Road to find two masked men in his apartment.

Police said the men had his girlfriend tied up and forced the man back to the store where he worked to open the safe.

Police are still trying to find the two men and the money they stole.

© 2017 KENS-TV