These puro greeting cards are all your Cariña needs this Valentine's Day

A Los Angeles Etsy shop is home to the most San Antonio Valentine's Day cards on the internet this year.

From Hot Cheetos to Fabuloso, to the one-and-only fortune-telling phenom Walter Mercado, the stock at Magic Mood Art will leave you singing Selena at the top of your lungs.

The collection includes 24 Valentine's designs and ring in at $4.50 each.

But hurry while supplies last! You don't want to be left dreaming of them...

© 2018 KENS-TV