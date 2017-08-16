KENS
West Texas Border Patrol discovers 20 immigrants locked in semitrailer

AP , KENS 8:03 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

Border Patrol agents have found 20 immigrants crammed into a locked semitrailer at a checkpoint in West Texas.

A Border Patrol spokesman said the immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala were in good condition after being found early Monday at the I-10 checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, about 85 miles southwest of El Paso.

The spokesman said they appeared to be in the U.S. illegally.

