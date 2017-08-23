Texas A&M Corpus Christi evacuating campus as Harvey approaches

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi announced Wednesday that they will be evacuating the campus beginning noon Thursday through Saturday due to Harvey's approach in the Gulf of Mexico.

Students living on campus will need to leave by 7 a.m. Thursday and the campus will be closed for reentry beginning noon Thursday. Any events scheduled between then and Saturday have been cancelled. Move-in events have also been postponed.

TAMUCC officials said students, faculty and staff will receive further information from them Thursday morning as they monitor the storm. You can check for updates here.

© 2017 KIII-TV