Tax-free Weekend: Here's what you need to know

Texas families are gearing up for back-to-school shopping savings this weekend.

Ready. Set. Shop! It’s that time of year when you can shop tax-free in Texas starting Friday and running through Sunday.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the annual Sales Tax Holiday exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100.

Shoppers will save about $8 on every $100 they spend. You can save even more at many stores that have sales on Tax-Free Weekend.

The tax exemption includes items sold online or on the phone.

Since tax-free weekend started in 1999, Texans have saved more than $1 billion.

Examples of tax-free clothing, footwear:

Adult diapers

Baby clothes

Baby diapers

Blouses

Boots (general purpose; cowboy; hiking)

Bras

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)

Children’s novelty costumes

Coats and wraps

Dresses

Employee uniforms (unless rented)

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats

Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts

Hosiery, including support hosiery

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging apparel

Neckwear and ties

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Pajamas

Pants

Panty hose

Raincoats and ponchos

Robes

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoes (most but not all)

Shorts

Skirts

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Sweaters

Swimsuits

Underclothes

Work clothes

Work uniforms

Workout clothes

Tax-free school supplies:

Binders

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

For more information: Sales Tax Holiday

