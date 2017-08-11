Tax-free Weekend: Here's what you need to know

Ready. Set. Shop! It’s that time of year when you can shop tax-free in Texas starting Friday and running through Sunday.
Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the annual Sales Tax Holiday exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100.
Shoppers will save about $8 on every $100 they spend. You can save even more at many stores that have sales on Tax-Free Weekend.
The tax exemption includes items sold online or on the phone.
Since tax-free weekend started in 1999, Texans have saved more than $1 billion.
Examples of tax-free clothing, footwear:
- Adult diapers
- Baby clothes
- Baby diapers
- Blouses
- Boots (general purpose; cowboy; hiking)
- Bras
- Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)
- Children’s novelty costumes
- Coats and wraps
- Dresses
- Employee uniforms (unless rented)
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats
- Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts
- Hosiery, including support hosiery
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Jogging apparel
- Neckwear and ties
- Nightgowns and nightshirts
- Pajamas
- Pants
- Panty hose
- Raincoats and ponchos
- Robes
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoes (most but not all)
- Shorts
- Skirts
- Socks
- Suits, slacks, and jackets
- Sweaters
- Swimsuits
- Underclothes
- Work clothes
- Work uniforms
- Workout clothes
Tax-free school supplies:
- Binders
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
For more information: Sales Tax Holiday
