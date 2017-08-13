Reports: 17 immigrants found locked inside trailer in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas- Police found 17 undocumented immigrants locked inside a trailer in Edinburg on Sunday, according to reports from a CBS affiliate.

KGBT in Harlingen says police received a call from a person in Mexico who claimed their family member was locked inside a trailer located at a Flying J's gas station.

Police say the owner of the trailer is from Cuba, and the immigrants inside were from Romania, Guatemala and Mexico. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Last month, emergency responders found dozens of people in distress inside a hot semi-trailer at a Walmart in southwest San Antonio in an apparent smuggling operation.

