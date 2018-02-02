Houston-area parents arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 2-year-old

John Trahan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - The parents of a two-year-old girl have been arrested following the videotaped sexual assault of their daughter.

The toddler’s mother allegedly sexually assaulted her and captured the assault on video, according to the Precinct One Constable’s Office in Montgomery County.

They began investigating in January. The child’s father allegedly sent photographic evidence of the assault to undercover investigators, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Janel Trahan, 32, was arrested in Orange, Texas by the Department of Homeland Security on two federal arrest warrants for promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child. The child was removed from the home and is in Child Protective Services custody.

The biological father was arrested in Montgomery County. John Trahan, 24, has been charged with promotion of child pornography. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The constable's office says the investigation is ongoing and investigators are looking into the possibility of upgrading the father's charge to one in federal court.

© 2018 KHOU-TV