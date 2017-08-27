H-E-B donates $100K to Harvey relief, sends emergency services to Victoria

H-E-B sent emergency response teams to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Welsh, Stacey, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B said the company activated its "Emergency Response Team" Sunday morning to provide relief to storm-torn communities near the Texas coast.

H-E-B also said it will donate $100,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Customers also have an opportunity to support victims through a tear pad campaign with donations of one, three or five dollars added to their total grocery bill.

H-E-B said all funds raised will benefit the American Red Cross for Texas flood and hurricane relief, the Salvation Army and Feeding Texas.

The emergency team includes disaster relief units and H-E-B mobile kitchens. They were sent to an H-E-B location at 1505 E. Rio Grande in Victoria.

A convoy of more than 15 vehicles left San Antonio at 10 a.m. equipped with pharmacy and business service units that will reportedly allow people to fill prescriptions, cash checks, pay bills and get ATM access.

Supplies delivered also include food, water and ice.

H-E-B said the mobile kitchens, two 45-foot-long food preparation facilities that are each designed to serve up to 2,500 meals per hour, will set up and serve hot meals to first responders and storm victims.

