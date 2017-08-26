Children's Hospital of S.A. transports critically-ill infants to safety

Neonatal intensive care unit ( Stock image ) (Photo: ThinkStock/ Photodisc, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Teams from the Children's Hospital of San Antonio traveled to Corpus Christi to transport 13 critically-ill infants back to S.A.

A total of four "Team Kidz" teams from the children's hospital brought babies being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit to safety as hurricane Harvey approached the Texas coast.

Some traveled by ambulance and others by helicopter.

"These babies cannot grow on their own, so electricity is extremely important," Amy Sanchez from the children's hospital said.

