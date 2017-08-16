A.B. Quintanilla, brother of late Tejano star Selena, was taken into custody after he was accused of missing child support payments. (Photo: KIII)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Musician A.B. Quintanilla was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a child support hearing in the 347th District Court.

The brother of the late Tejano superstar Selena was a no-show in court two weeks ago. He allegedly owes $87,000 in back child support payments and even found himself on the Nueces County Sheriff's Office's "Top 10 Most Wanted list."

As KENS 5 reported, Quintanilla was named one of Nueces County's "10 Most Wanted" earlier this month.

His photo was included in a flyer posted on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

