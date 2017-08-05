48 new DPS troopers to hit the streets

Photo courtesy of The Texas Department of Public Safety

AUSTIN - Texas has added a new group of highway patrol troopers to the streets.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) newest class of 2017 graduated on Friday after an intensive 11-week training program that has only been offered three times in the department’s history.

The men and women recruited into the program come from previous law enforcement backgrounds and a wide array of agencies.

“You have courageously answered the call to serve – not once, but twice – and you have our respect and thanks for your continued sacrifice,” Texas State Representative Mark Keough said in a keynote speech.

The graduates range from 25 to 46 years old and include six veterans and four women.

They also participated in community service projects in addition to receiving traditional classroom instruction.

DPS Director Steven McCraw applauded the new graduates who will report for duty in different cities across Texas in the coming weeks.

“We are grateful for your continued dedication and commitment to protecting the people of this great state.”

