Texas hunting and fishing licenses going on sale

SAN ANTONIO - A new hunting and fishing season is right around the corner in Texas, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding hunters and anglers that the new 2017-18 licenses go on sale Tuesday, August 15.

All current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except year-to-date fishing licenses) will expire on August 31st.

According to TPWD, more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses are issued every year. All the money generated from the license fees pay for conservation efforts and recreational opportunities such as fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration and Texas Game Wardens.

For an added cost, Texas can also enter the "Big Time Texas Hunts" drawing and/or make voluntary donations to support the "Feeding Texas' Hunters for the Hungry" program or Veterans Commission's Assistance Fund.

Hunters and anglers can get their new 2017-18 hunting and fishing licenses and special drawing entries or Big Time Texas Hunts entries online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buy, at license retailers or by phone at 800-895-4248. The online transaction system is available 24/7. Call center hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction, but multiple items can be purchased during a single transaction occasion for the $5 fee. All of these license sales outlets will offer the opportunity to make a donation to help veterans and/or families in need of food.

Hunting and fishing regulations for the new season can be found in the 2017-18 Outdoor Annual, available in print form at license retailers, online at www.outdoorannual.com and in the free Outdoor Annual mobile app available for Apple and Android devices and updated with regulations for the new seasons on August 15.

