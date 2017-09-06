TX Diaper Bank in urgent need of volunteers for Harvey victims

SAN ANTONIO- A huge disaster relief effort by the Texas Diaper Bank is underway and they're looking for hundreds of volunteers to help.

More than 30,000 diaper donations have poured in at the diaper bank from as far as Colorado, Washington and Hawaii to help families on the coast impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The bank need hands to help sort and ship them out, though.



"We brought the kids out here so they could give back," an evacuee from West Columbia, Texas, who volunteered at the bank, said. "We wish we were there to help others, but this is the next best thing."



One in three families lack access to clean diapers. Katherine Garcia with the Texas Diaper Bank said disasters like Harvey make the need for them even greater.



"If some people remember from Katrina that families were having to reuse diapers just to keep their babies clean," Garcia said. "That is something that we want to avoid with this. It's a long coastline that we're dealing with and we want to make sure that those families have exactly what they need."



Especially since there is no government assistance for diapers, Garcia added.



"We anticipate having to support these families, not just right now and their immediate need, but six months down the line," Garcia said. "They could be displaced for longer than that."

To donate diapers or help volunteer at the Texas Diaper Bank, you can do so Saturday, September 9, from 9 AM to 12 PM at Daily Bread Ministries located at 6351 Rittiman Road.

© 2017 KENS-TV