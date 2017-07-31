New test aims to protect athletes from concussions

An Anatomy of Schizophrenia (Photo: Devrimb)

SAN ANTONIO - High school football season is only two weeks away. Teenagers across south Texas will be banging heads in helmets, which could lead to concussions.

A new test aims to detect those injuries to lower the chances of serious problems down the road.

Before any athlete in the area begins to play this year, they have the opportunity for the first time ever, to get a free test to protect their brain health.

It's called the Clear Edge Baseline test, ideally taken before starting the sport so any future injury can be assessed to determine if and when the athlete can return to the field.

"Now that my youngest son is starting to play basketball and seeing all the hits they take going on the floor and how hard they hit I get concerned about that too," Tawny Solbrig who brought her 15-year-old son Taren who plays basketball to Physicians Premier for the baseline test because she knows how serious concussions are said.

Solbrig said, "They've heard coaches tell players that have been sick to suck it up and go back in the game or you shouldn't go to the doctor because if they go to the doctor they are going to find something wrong with you."



The CEO of Quadrant Biosciences says this test is 25 years in the making, and for him, it really hits home with one of his sons who played hockey.

CEO and founder of Quadro Biosciences, Richard Uhlig said, Five years ago he was trucked into the boards headfirst and had a pretty significant concussion, and as I was talking to the pediatrician if you came obvious to me that pediatrician's diagnosis was nothing more than positions best guess."



Dr. Matthew Cross, the Medical Director of Physicians Premier New Braunfels added, "When I was a kid if you had a concussion we would say, I have no more symptoms, and you would go back to play even though you still had some lingering effects."



The test uses a combination of a questionnaire of symptoms, a cognitive test and a balance test. The results are then tabulated as the baseline before the athlete starts playing.



Former Dallas Cowboys player Alex Albright says this test is big deal for contact sports. Albright said, "If the game of football and some of these other contact sports are going to be going, on we need a better method for testing and other ways to be able to quantitatively look at some of the results that are concussion based."

If your child is an athlete and you want to take advantage of the test, you can get more information on the

Physicians Premier Emergency Room New Braunfels Facebook page.

Physicians Premier Emergency Room Bulverde Facebook page.

