Temps drop again this weekend; Wintry mix possible in Hill Country

Old Man Winter is making a return visit this weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the area Saturday afternoon and evening, Bill said. "Behind the front is when we expect light precipitation to fall across San Antonio and the metro."

But in the Hill Country, some light rain might change over to freezing rain and sleet late Saturday, early Sunday. "That’s when temperatures will fall below freezing," Bill said.

Slight chance of light frozen precip Sunday AM in Northern Hill Country only. Tells you how strong this cold front will be. Sat highs in 70s, Sunday highs in 40s! #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/izwRizVsFI — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) February 9, 2018

The chance of a wintry mix should only be possible for the Hill Country and chances run through noon Sunday when temperatures should warm above freezing, Bill said.

