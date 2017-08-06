Teen shot multiple times crashed car in west-side hotel

SAN ANTONIO - A teen is fighting for his life after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and reportedly crashing his car into the back of a west-side hotel Saturday night.

It’s unclear when and where the teen was shot, but witnesses told police he came into the lobby of Sleep Inn Suites Near Seaworld for help after crashing his sedan into the back of the building.

Police were called at 11:38 p.m. and arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Richland Hills Drive to see the teen had been shot multiple times in the chest, arm, and leg.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was last reported in critical condition.

The victim was only identified as an adolescent black male.

