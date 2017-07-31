Teen hospitalized after being shot at party near Leon Springs

BEXAR COUNTY - An unwanted guest turned a summer party into a crime scene.

Bexar County deputies said a teenager was shot at a huge party in the Leon Springs area. Deputies are trying to figure out if the shooting is an accident or crime.

The party-crashing men came to a home in the 22900 of Cielo Vista Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Their exit led to the party being over.

Deputies received calls for shots fired and got a 911 call from inside of the home where the party was being held about a gunshot victim.

An 18-year-old had been shot in the leg and was among nearly 100 people attending the party. He was taken to University Hospital.

Deputies said the victim had a gun but they have not officially concluded if he accidentally shot himself or was injured from the party crashers' gunfire.

Investigators are working to identify the unwanted guests who could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BREAKING: Teen shot during large party in the 22900 blk Cielo Vista Dr. The victim was shot in the side. Accident or crime?#kens5eyewtiness pic.twitter.com/Xr4hkufvvj — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) July 31, 2017

