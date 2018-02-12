Teen missing from Converse

CONVERSE - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from the Converse area.

Investigators believe she may be in danger.

Shyan Brooks was last seen on Thursday, January 25 on Upper Seguin Road wearing a joggers T-shirt, pants, and Jordan shoes.

She stands 5 foot 4 inches, weighing 115 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. She may also be wearing glasses.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact 512-781-1553 or email CFSILYNN@gmail.com

