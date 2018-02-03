Teen in critical condition; shooting leads to police standoff on west side

(Photo: Floyd, Jackson)

SAN ANTONIO - A 14-year-old innocent bystander is battling life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a stray bullet after a nearby argument turned violent.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the incident started around 11:30 Friday night at the Cassiano Courts on the west side. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, got into an argument with an ex-girlfriend over money.

During the argument, the man stepped outside with two weapons, a handgun and a high-powered rifle. He then fired more than 40 rounds in front of the housing complex.

The spray of bullets grazed the driver of a passing vehicle as well as the 14-year-old boy, who was inside his home.

Neighbors are watching the aftermath of a double shooting in west SA #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/xT3uFCJ56h — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) February 3, 2018

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred and shut down the block. The shooter barricaded himself inside his home, leading to a standoff between SAPD and the suspect.

Hostage negotiators were called to the scene and were able to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion Saturday morning, Chief McManus confirmed.

According to police, the suspect has a violent history, including a previous prison stint for weapons offenses.

The suspect has been preliminarily charged with aggravated assault. The boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

46 shell casings litter the ground where a gunman shot up a west SA neighborhood. He’s in custody. A 14 yr old 80 yds away was critically hurt by one stray bullet #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Kz8iHDfrH2 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) February 3, 2018

© 2018 KENS-TV