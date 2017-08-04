Teen fighting for his life after accidentally being shot

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after being accidentally shot on the city’s southwest side.

The teen was shot in the arm where the bullet then traveled through his chest. The incident happened Friday morning in the 6200 block of Big Valley.

The 16-year-old was rushed to University Hospital where he is in seriously grave condition.

Police said there was someone else in the home at the time and when they picked the gun up it accidentally went off hitting the teen. There are no criminal charges at the time.

BREAKING: 16-yr-old accidentally shot in the arm/chest in the 6200 blk of Big Valley. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/IiKzrUfk7U — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) August 4, 2017

