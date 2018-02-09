Teen fatally shot by masked men on the south side

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's southwest side overnight.

Just after midnight on Friday, San Antonio police said three men wearing masks showed up to the Valley Ridge mobile home park in the 8600 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Investigators said the men confronted the teen, accusing him of robbing one of them. One of the men shot the victim in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the three suspects were found near Old Pearsall Road and arrested.

The shooter has not been found.

© 2018 KENS-TV