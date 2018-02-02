SAN ANTONIO - A teenager dog sitting for a local family is accused of attacking their grandmother.

Justo DeJesus, 18, was arrested by Selma police on Thursday after being identified by the victim's daughter.

The alleged attack happened last Friday. An affidavit shows DeJesus attacked the elderly woman with a pole hitting on the head after she opened her front door.

The victim was found by a neighbor bleeding from her wounds lying in the front yard after the suspect fled the scene.

Just before the attack, DeJesus was caught on security cameras hiding in the home just before the attack.

His own mother and the victim's mother both identified him from the footage.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

