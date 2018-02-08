Target to offer same-day delivery; shoppers needed

Target announced Tuesday the company acquired Shipt for $550 million, to offer customers same-day delivery. (Photo: Target Bullseye Blog)

SAN ANTONIO - Target is joining the grocery delivery bandwagon.

Starting on February 15, you can order groceries from Target through the delivery service Shipt and have them delivered to your front door.

Shipt announced they are adding Target to their list of retailers.

You can order your items through the Shipt app and have your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour. The app usually has an annual $99 fee, but in celebration of the Target addition, they've marked down their once-a-year fee to $49.

They currently provide service from the following stores:

H-E-B

Kroger

ABC Fine Wine and Spirits

Central Market

Fry’s

Harris Teeter

Meijer

Publix

Western

The delivery company is hiring for 3,000 new shoppers. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, click here.

