Target to offer same-day delivery; shoppers needed

SAN ANTONIO - Target is joining the grocery delivery bandwagon.
Starting on February 15, you can order groceries from Target through the delivery service Shipt and have them delivered to your front door.
Shipt announced they are adding Target to their list of retailers.
You can order your items through the Shipt app and have your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour. The app usually has an annual $99 fee, but in celebration of the Target addition, they've marked down their once-a-year fee to $49.
They currently provide service from the following stores:
- H-E-B
- Kroger
- ABC Fine Wine and Spirits
- Central Market
- Fry’s
- Harris Teeter
- Meijer
- Publix
- Western
The delivery company is hiring for 3,000 new shoppers. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, click here.
