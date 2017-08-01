SUV crashes into northwest-side home

SAN ANTONIO – It was a rough wake call on the northwest side as an SUV crashed into a home.

The accident happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning when the driver of the SUV lost control coming around the corner of Cherry Ridge and ran into the front of a house.

The impact left a huge hole.

Luckily no one inside the home or the driver were hurt.

There is no word if alcohol played a role in the crash.

