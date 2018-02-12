SAN ANTONIO - Valentine's Day is around the corner, and love is in the air. But the romance may be tougher to capture if you're a single person in San Antonio.

That is, according to the 2018 Singles in America survey by Match.com.

The study revealed that San Antonio men were major offenders when it comes to "ghosting" and "zombie'ing."

Scot McKay is a dating coach and expert in San Antonio, and is familiar with the two terms.

"Ghosting is an epidemic," he said. "Ghosting is, 'I didn't like you, but I don't want to face the reality of it because I'm afraid of your emotional reaction."

Zombie'ing occurs when a "ghost" comes back in a person's life, he explains.

"I disappear. Then suddenly, three weeks later, or six months later, the person comes back. It's usually punctuated with a 'heyy,' like nothing is wrong," McKay said.

But if you ask San Antonians if there's any stock in the survey, many folks will say these San Antonio men are simply misunderstood.

"With school and athletics and the job search and everything, I'm usually pretty busy. I'd usually have a reason to drop off," explains one San Antonio man. "But then, if I were to hit them up, it would usually genuinely be because I haven't heard from them in a while."

Another San Antonio man says he has never intentionally ghosted a woman he has dated, and that any zombie'ing on his part is a way to stay connected with a person he considered a friend at one point in time.

And it seems some San Antonio women agree. One local woman said the men are undeserving of the bad rap.

"If you're gonna ask me about the dating scene here in San Antonio, it's gonna be so far so good for me," she said. "Guys here are gentlemen and very romantic, so far so good. I don't have any complaints."

