Gas leak repaired; students will return to Hillcrest Elementary after evacuation

SAN ANTONIO -- The students at Hillcrest Elementary School were being evacuated and moved to the Burbank High School Auditorium late Tuesday morning after a gaseous odor was detected.

The gas leak in the neighborhood of the elementary was repaired.

San Antonio ISD spokeswoman Leslie Price said the district plans provided lunch for the students at the auditorium and said the students will return to Hillcrest at 2 p.m.

Price said dismissal will be at the normal time with regular after-school bus routes home. The after-school program will be held as normal.

When the leak was discovered, the students were loaded onto buses to travel to the high school auditorium.

© 2017 KENS-TV