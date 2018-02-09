When SAFD responded to the Spartan Gym fire last May, no one expected they would leave with one of their own dead.

"Everyday we run about 800 plus calls and take care of people having the worst days of their life, and unfortunately this evening we have one of our worst days." San Antonio Fire Chief, Charles Hood said.

When SAFD responded to the Spartan Gym fire last May, no one expected they would leave with one of their own dead.

Now, a State Fire Marshal report indicates SAFD treated the fire as a residential fire instead of structural, firefighters went in with no fire line, and ceiling tiles were being pulled down during search and rescue efforts. The State Fire Marshal says stricter training could help prevent future deaths.

One recommendation suggests firefighters take no risk to protect life or property that is not savable.

They also suggest the SAFD incorporates more incident command training, hands-on courses, more drills and ongoing training at the fire academy.

The goal of these recommendations is to revise standard operating procedures to incorporate the new findings.

The State Fire Marshal's office suggests leaders need to use this data to develop new educational and training tools. Another example is fewer online courses and more hands-on training.

© 2018 KENS-TV