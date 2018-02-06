Special needs teen lived independently

The 19-year-old special needs teen killed by police two weeks ago during a violent confrontation on Loop 410 near San Pedro lived an independent life, even though he had profound intellectual challenges.

Dustin Castillo’s mother, Peggy Castillo, said her son learned life skills through the Churchill High School NETS program, which stands for North East ISD Transition Services.

Castillo said Dustin had coping skills like riding the bus to the mall, riding a bike and holding a simple job.

Case workers in the program were helping Dustin pursue a job helping animals, Castillo said, even though he walked the stage and received a diploma from the program last year.

Castillo said Dustin was well familiar with the area where a fatal confrontation unfolded, because he had spent many hours meeting with his teachers in the nearby mall and at area stores. She said the program used easy-to-access resources to teach Dustin about how to get along in the world, and that was how he was living his life. She said riding the bus to the area was one of the few activities Dustin could accomplish on his own.

Castillo said Dustin, who could not read or write and had difficulty communicating, had been staying with a girlfriend and had been coming and going from his mother’s apartment for some time.

Castillo said Dustin was a good son.

“He was very sweet, very kind, very polite, very much of a gentleman and always willing to help,” Castillo said.

After a story about Dustin aired on KENS 5 Monday night, viewers took to Facebook with comments asking why, if the teen had such significant impairments, was he out on the streets all by himself, stealing a bike and allegedly attacking a police officer with a knife.

Dustin’s mother said it was not common for him to be by himself during the nighttime hours, but she admits she did not know his daily routine because he could go days without contacting her.

“He was coming in and out of the house and I had just seen him on the 23rd,” Castillo said, adding that it took investigators five days to notify her of her son’s death, even though they had his wallet with his identification and her home address.

“On the 25th, the day of the incident, his girlfriend asked me if he was with me and I said 'no he's not here.' I thought he was at a friend's and I thought he went back to her. I tried calling him but he never answered,” Castillo said.

Castillo said Dustin’s death is a painful reminder about the need for constant vigilance for people with disabilities, no matter their age.

“Dustin has four siblings that are special needs,” Castillo said, adding that she is holding them closer now, fearing for their safety.

NEISD Spokesman Aubrey Chancellor said federal law prevents the district from releasing information about Dustin's status, but she did say that the NETS program, which offers transitions services to special needs students, is a voluntary program once a student achieves their mutually agreed upon educational goals.

Chancellor said the district has no legal responsibility to require adults to continue to participate in any program.

Chancellor said the recognition that NETS participants receive is not the same as a diploma for students enrolled in the general curriculum, but they are recognized for completing their coursework and achieving their individual goals.

Chancellor also pointed out that federal law allows adult students to remain in the program until they turn 21, if their individual educational goals have not been met.

Chancellor and others in the human services field agree that the responsibility for the care and safety of an adult child with disabilities remains with the parents.

Meanwhile, San Antonio Police said the officer involved in the fatal confrontation is still on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

