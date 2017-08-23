KENS
South-side water line break leaves 5k without water

Staff , KENS 7:08 AM. CDT August 23, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Water System notified KENS 5 about a 12-inch water main break in the area between Interstate Highway 37 and Applewhite Road.

SAWS said about 5,000 customers are without running water in that area.

Repairs are expected to take all day. SAWS said a boil water order will go into effect when water service is restored.

