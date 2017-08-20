South-side church gives back-to-school blessing

SAN ANTONIO - It was a packed house inside The Holy One Church on the city’s south side Sunday morning for a special Back-to-School Blessing.

Children walked away with free backpacks filled with school supplies and it was all possible thanks to donations from neighbors, Blue Care and the San Antonio Police Department.

"We wanted to be able to alleviate the stress, especially for the single parents. Especially for children who may not have both their parents,” said Ruben Cortez, Pastor of The Holy One Church. “There's a lot of children here who have lost their parents in accidents or to drug addictions."

The church also hosted a raffle for free bicycles, donated by Armor of God.

Most children who received their free back-to-school goodies are predominately from the Harlandale School District.

© 2017 KENS-TV