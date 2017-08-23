South San ISD under investigation for alleged embezzlement

South San Antonio ISD logo (Photo: South San Antonio ISD logo, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - South San Antonio Independent School District is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency for allegedly misappropriating funds.

A copy of a letter from TEA to SSAISD shows allegations that an SSAISD staff member discovered a ‘slush fund’ of $250,000 in 2014.

The $250,000 was said to be in place for the ‘Perkins Grant Funds’.

Written by TEA Investigator Charles Croft, the letter mentions that the South San Antonio High School drill team took a trip that had been paid for by district money. Croft stated one of the dancer’s mother worked for the district at the time. There are allegations that her mom “had the money awarded outside of budget guidelines”.

Another allegation mentioned in the letter states that in the 2015 – 2016 school year, a coach was accused of “misappropriating funds upwards of $135,000.” The letter says the coach actually admitted to using $35,000 to get students what they needed for football season.

The TEA is requesting the following from SSAISD by September 5.

• District policy for monies awarded to the district programs.

• Provide information for spending of the Perkins Grant for 2014-2015.

• Provide any information of a “slush fund being held by the district.

• Provide any board minutes or approvals for the travel of the drill team to Florida.

• Any information or police reports for the misappropriation of funds by the coach.

• A statement from the district about the listed allegations.

Read the TEA’s full statement below:

South San Antonio ISD Request for Info

SSAISD released a statement sent to KENS 5 saying that the district is aware of “some of the issues” and they’re cooperating with the investigation.

Their statement also says there are some allegations in the letter that they weren’t aware of.

Read the full statement below:

District Response

This is a developing story and KENS 5 will keep you updated as more information is released.



