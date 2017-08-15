South San High loses college-prep program after 22 years

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of South San Antonio High School students are heading back to school Monday disappointed.

They just found out the college prep program, Upward Bound, they've been attending for years will soon be cut.

Communities in Schools is a non-profit dedicated to helping at risk students succeed in school.

Upward Bound is one of their many programs in Bexar County that has taken around 20 low-income students in their freshman year of high school and gives them extra preparation and resources to make it to college. Students in the program would be the first in their families to attend college.

The program has existed at South San High School since 1995.

"They need that additional support to really help them navigate through the system of college acceptance, but not just college acceptance, being prepared," Communities in Schools of San Antonio CEO Jessica Weaver said.

This year the program did not receive the $400,000 federal grant it uses for funding. Now organizers are scrambling, trying to find a way to continue to support the kids they've been helping for years.

"We had some grant opportunities that already went out and we'll be hearing back from some of them soon," Weaver said.

Jessica Guardado has been part of the program for three years.

Guardado said her classmates in the program were devastated, but despite the news, she's more determined than ever to achieve her goals.

"Just because you come from a low-income family and just because you're first generation doesn't mean you can't accomplish great things," Guardado said.

