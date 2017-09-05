Smuggling Tragedy: Criminal complaints against 22 material witnesses dismissed

SAN ANTONIO - The criminal complaints against 22 material witnesses in the case of U.S. v. James Matthew Bradley were dismissed Tuesday morning, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

United States Magistrate Judge Elizabeth S. Chestney signed the order Tuesday morning in San Antonio.

Bradley, who remains in federal custody, was charged by federal grand jury indictment for his alleged role as the driver of a tractor-trailer packed with people illegally entering the U.S. in a human smuggling operation which resulted in the deaths of ten 10 people in July.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the material witness depositions scheduled during the week were canceled, and the 22 material witnesses will now be turned over to immigration authorities for processing.

Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra is presiding over this case.

No trial date has been scheduled.

