Six Flags to debut single-rail Wonder Woman coaster

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO-- Six Flags Fiesta Texas released Thursday that they will be debuting the very first EVER Wonder Woman-themed coaster in the Spring complete with a 90-degree drop.

The park has partnered with Warner Bros. and DC Comics to bring the Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster to San Antonio in Spring 2018.

"Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster joins her fellow DC Super Heroes as the first-ever single rail streamline-designed coaster," said Park President Jeffrey Siebert.

According to the park, the unique design will give riders an open-air view as the move over the 100-feet quarry walls.

As the first of its kind in the world, the Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will feature:

The world’s first, one-of-a-kind single-rail coaster on a visually impressive I-beam no wider than 15.5 inches

A 90-degree drop

Two airtime hills

An 180-degree stall

A zero-gravity roll

Overbanked turns

Three vehicles with eight single-file, in-line passenger seats

A moving loading station to expedite entering and exiting

A Princess Diana in Themyscira visual storyline throughout the queue line featuring Greco--Greek architecture, Wonder Woman likenesses and Steve Trevor’s crashed plane

