Shoney's giving out free eclipse glasses, Moon Pies on Aug. 21

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday August 21, you can get one free pair of eclipse glasses along with a chocolate double decker moon pie when you purchase a meal at Shoney’s San Antonio.

The diner is doing its part in celebrating the American Eclipse of 2017.

Shoney’s San Antonio is located on the northeast side at 8206 Highway 35 North, San Antonio, TX 78239.

