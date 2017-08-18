KENS
Shoney's giving out free eclipse glasses, Moon Pies on Aug. 21

Staff , KENS 11:50 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday August 21, you can get one free pair of eclipse glasses along with a chocolate double decker moon pie when you purchase a meal at Shoney’s San Antonio.

The diner is doing its part in celebrating the American Eclipse of 2017.

RELATED | An eclipse timeline for San Antonio and South Texas

Shoney’s San Antonio is located on the northeast side at 8206 Highway 35 North, San Antonio, TX 78239.

